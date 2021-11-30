A new eatery is open for hungry patrons of the Killeen Mall to partake in. Cuatro Tacos opened the storefront in the food court of the mall on Nov. 15, said Erika Rodriguez, the restaurant’s owner.
The name is fitting, as it offers four types of tacos — steak, chicken, carnitas and quesabirria.
The restaurant also serves Mexican-style ramen, made with meat and broth from the quesabirria tacos.
Originally, the eatery started as a food truck in April. Rodriguez explained that she hopes to keep taking the food truck out, but for now, it is on hold while it deals with the response of the storefront since its opening.
“It’s been going great. We’ve been so busy,” Rodriguez said. “We have so many followers from the food truck that they’re just coming to the restaurant. And we have so many people tell us that they have been recommended to us from somebody else.”
Rodriguez said the decision to open up a storefront was partly to be open more as well as to combat the sometimes less-than-ideal weather conditions.
Cuatro Tacos operates with the same hours as the mall: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Individually, tacos cost $3.75 each. A meal consisting of two tacos with rice, beans and a drink costs $12.95.
