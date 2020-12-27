Some new retail developments are coming to Killeen in the near future with hopes to house small retail businesses.
The developments are two lots of 9,310 square feet apiece right next to each other for a total of 18,620 square feet.
Realty1 out of Richmond purchased both of the properties, the first, a 1.313-acre lot from Leedale Properties and the second a 1.278- acre lot from Clear Creek Development, according to Kris Bender, a broker with Realty1.
The properties are both on Clear Creek Road in Killeen.
Bender spoke over the phone about the opportunity to bring business to Killeen, a city with the largest military base next door in Fort Hood.
“We feel great about coming in there and being able to offer more services to the veterans and military population. Just a small way for us to give back,” Bender said.
He was in the Army for 10 to 12 years and he said he got entrenched in military communities and noticed that no matter how the economy was in the rest of the country, military communities were able to thrive and that is what led to him recommending Fort Hood and Killeen as a good area for development.
He also added why military communities are able to thrive more now than they used to.
“15 or 20 years ago when a deployment would happen the city would vacate but now people stay because they are retiring here and staying in Killeen,” Bender said.
There is one business that has already signed as a tenant for the buildings, according to Bender.
Tune Up, The Manly Salon, will be opening a 1,500-square-foot shop, and Realty1 is looking for more businesses like restaurants, doctor’s or dentist’s offices and coffee shops to fill the lots, according to Bender.
Construction should begin at the end of January and completion could be around the end of July. However, leasing is available now and anyone interested in leasing can contact Bender at kbender@r1partners.com.
