A new retail store has popped up in Killeen, offering seasonal supplies, as well as craft and general store items.
Popshelf, owned by national retailer Dollar General, is the discount store’s newest venture into suburban America. According to a Dec. 2 article by CNN, Dollar General plans to open as many as 1,000 of these stores, which will set out to target suburban women that make $50,000 to $125,000 a year.
A news release from Dollar General said the chain’s Killeen location opened last week.
According to the release: “pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!”
The store is located at 3200 W Stan Schlueter Loop, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Popshelf operates approximately 100 locations across much of the Southern United States, including Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, both Carolinas, Kentucky and Virgina.
The Killeen location is looking to hire a handful of staff, including leadership and associate roles, a store manager said Friday afternoon.
