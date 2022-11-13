A new retail store has popped up in Killeen, offering seasonal supplies, as well as craft and general store items.

Popshelf, owned by national retailer Dollar General, is the discount store’s newest venture into suburban America. According to a Dec. 2 article by CNN, Dollar General plans to open as many as 1,000 of these stores, which will set out to target suburban women that make $50,000 to $125,000 a year.

