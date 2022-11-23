The owners of Koko Cafe, a new restaurant in Harker Heights, is inviting the public to come for a delicious taste of Samoan food and celebration.
The cafe is located at 704-C Edwards Drive — next to the Harker Heights Event Center — and will open at noon Saturday with entertainment and authentic island food. There will be live music by local artists, native dancers, fire dance teams including giveaways every 30 minutes and discounts for lots of menu items.
