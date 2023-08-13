Monday is the first day of classes for students in Killeen ISD and Wednesday for Copperas Cove ISD and here are a few tips for students and their families alike.
Starting at the beginning, getting to school may mean a student walks, rides a bicycle or gets a ride from a caregiver or carpool. Students who use bus transportation will be waiting on designated street corners for those big yellow taxis to pick up and drop off after school.
For additional information on bus routes and transportation, see the link at https://www.killeenisd.org/transportation or call the KISD Transportation Department at 254-336-0138. In Copperas Cove, contact CCISD Transportation at 254-547-3362.
Drivers should take extra precautions Monday, and every school day, as students will be trying to navigate their individual routes to school. Drivers are reminded to watch for kids in crosswalks who have the right of way.
For drivers who approach a stopped bus with lights flashing, be reminded that unless the road is divided with a center barrier, cars are required to stop in both directions until the lights and signs go off and it is safe to continue.
On Friday, the Killeen Police Department posted on their Facebook page, “we want to remind motorists about school bus safety. When driving near a school bus stop, remember children are present and drivers should be attentive, free of distractions and stop when the lights come on.”
Law enforcement agencies remind drivers that officers will be posted near every campus to insure a safe school day for everyone.
School districts have consolidated information portals online for student caregivers with resources available at all times. In Killeen, there is the Home Access Center, a web-based student information system that provides parents, guardians and students the means to view student demographic, attendance, discipline, scheduling, classwork, progress report, and report card information.
In Copperas Cove, there is Family Access provided by Skyward. Accounts in both KISD and CCISD must be set up with user information as well as student information in order to access the sites.
Report cards go out every nine weeks in KISD. According to their calendar, the first nine-weeks report cards will be sent home Oct. 20 or mailed out by Oct. 25. In Copperas Cove ISD, the first six-weeks report cards are due out on Sept. 21.
School year calendars are available on each district’s website. Some notable dates are:
Sep. 4 - Labor Day holiday
Nov. 10 - Veterans Day holiday
Nov. 20-24 - Thanksgiving break
Dec. 22 - Student early release
Dec. 25 - Jan. 5 - Christmas break
Jan. 15 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Feb. 19 - Presidents Day Holiday/bad weather make-up day
March 8 - Student Holiday
March 29 - Good Friday Holiday
April 1 - Holiday/Bad Weather Make-Up Day
May 23 - Last Day of School/Student Early Release
Sept. 4 - Labor Day - Student holiday
Sept. 18 - Student holiday
Oct. 30 - Student holiday
Nov. 10 - Veterans Day holiday
Nov. 17 - Student Early Release
Nov. 20 - 24 - Thanksgiving break
Dec. 15 - Student holiday
Dec. 18 - Jan. 1 - Christmas break
Jan. 15 - Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
Feb. 12 - Student holiday
Feb. 19 - Presidents Day holiday
March 8 - Student holiday
March 11-15 - Spring break
March 29 - Good Friday holiday
April 1 - Student holiday
April 8 - Student holiday
May 23 - Last day of school
Report cards go out every nine weeks in KISD. According to the calendar, the first nine-weeks report cards will be sent home Oct. 20 or mailed out by Oct. 25. In Copperas Cove ISD, the first six-weeks report cards are due out on Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.