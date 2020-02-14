Pier 7 Juicy Seafood & Bar, a new seafood restaurant in Killeen that inhabits the building which once held Hooters, will open soon, the restaurant’s owner Tony Yang said Friday.
Yang and a small crew of people were working inside the restaurant Friday preparing for the opening, which he said could be in March. The official open date is pending final inspections from the city, which should happen in a few weeks.
The restaurant, 1500 E. Central Texas Expressway, will have a Louisiana Cajun flavor, Yang said.
The prices of food will vary at Pier 7 Juicy. Appetizers and fried food will range from $4 to $11. Fresh seafood entrees, which include food such as blue crab, king crab legs, shrimp and crawfish, will range from $11 to $38. Combo plates, which come with half-pound portions of three meats and some with a lobster tail, range from $22 to $32.
Walking in the restaurant, patrons can expect to be greeted by a 6-foot tall pirate welcoming people to Pier 7.
There will also be wall decorations of crabs and fish along the walls of the dining room.
Yang, a Dallas resident, said Pier 7 Juicy will be his ninth restaurant, and he has been in the restaurant business since 2003.
Currently, 20 to 30 employees have been hired, Yang said. Around 40 employees are needed to fully staff the restaurant, he said.
The hours of operation for the restaurant, when it is opened, will be from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Alcohol will also be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.