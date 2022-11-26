As the holiday shopping season gears up, Central Texans are flocking to new stores and restaurants now open in Bell County.
Murdoch’s — a Montana-based national retail chain that focuses on tools, outdoor equipment, fashion and other supplies — opened its first Texas location at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen on Oct. 4, but Nov. 18 marked its grand opening.
At noon, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the retail giant to the area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event included a Bucket Sale, with savings of 20 percent on almost everything packed into a bucket; food and beverage vendors; horseback riders; free lunch for the whole family; as well as chances to win prizes.
Regional Manager Bridget Fox said, “The customers seemed to be super excited about the products that we carry ... today has been an overwhelming, awesome experience.”
Murdoch’s plans to open four additional locations in Texas in the coming months, which includes the next store opening in Schertz, near San Antonio, in May.
Shawarma Press
Shawarma Press, a quick-service eatery with Mediterranean cuisine, said it plans to open a Temple shop as the chain seeks to open more than 100 restaurants inside Walmart stores and at stand-alone locations over the next five years.
The Irving-based chain announced the Temple shop and others in East and North Texas will debut in late 2022. Shawarma Press has restaurants inside Walmart stores in Arlington, Plano, San Antonio and Georgetown.
“Co-founded by Dallas entrepreneurs Sawsan Abublan and Dr. Ehap Sabri, the first Shawarma Press opened its doors in Irving in 2017,” the company said in a news release. “Since then, restaurant’s growing popularity resulted in franchise inquiries throughout Texas and nationwide. According to Ehap Sabri, PhD, who is a former KPMG supply chain leader and an adjunct professor at (the University of Texas at Dallas) School of Business, additional restaurants will be opening throughout Texas this year, followed by Wichita Falls, Lufkin and Temple.”
A location for the Temple Shawarma Press has not been announced.
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual restaurant that serves 15 styles of chicken salad, announced in June that franchise agreements will bring nearly 20 new eateries to Texas.
Chicken Salad Chick said franchisers are developing two Bell County locations in Temple and Killeen, but no details have been announced. The Temple restaurant is expected to open within two years, the company said.
The chain currently has 21 Texas locations including those in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
Chicken Salad Chick celebrated the opening of a Lake Jackson restaurant June 15.
“Within the next 24 months, Chicken Salad Chick plans to open additional locations across Amarillo, Frisco, Houston, Missouri City, San Antonio, Temple, Tyler and Weatherford,” the company said in June.
Popshelf
A new retail store has popped up in Killeen, offering seasonal supplies, as well as craft and general store items.
Popshelf, owned by national retailer Dollar General, is the discount store’s newest venture into suburban America with up to 1,000 stores planned.
According to a news release: “Popshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!”
The store is located at 3200 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Popshelf operates approximately 100 locations across much of the southern United States, including Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Kentucky and Virginia.
Taco Casa
Taco Casa, a competitor to other fast food restaurants like Taco Bell and Taco Bueno, recently opened at 3201 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
Online ordering and delivery services aren’t yet available, but guests are able to dine in or order in the drive-thru, franchise owner Khalid Matahen said.
The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Taco Casa has 155 locations nationwide with the nearest locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the company’s website.
Big Chicken
Some concept-themed eateries are planned for Bell County.
NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s franchise announced that an agreement has been signed to bring a Big Chicken restaurant location to Killeen in 2023.
Big Chicken was founded in 2018, and fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Each menu item tells a story and offers guest an inside look into his life and personality, according to a news release from the franchise. Menu items include crispy chicken sandwiches, and tenders to Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and hand crafted ice cream shakes.
Austin entrepreneur Jace Mattison is the Killeen franchise owner. Neither a location nor an opening date been solidified, according to the owner. But he said it would be opening sometime in 2023.
“It’s a fantastic brand with an awesome product, plus, the team is incredible to work with,” Mattison said.
He said he chose to open three locations — one in Killeen and the other two in Waco and College Station — “because of the growth in these areas.”
The franchise has locations in several states including California, Nevada, Ohio, Washington, New York and Texas.
Black Bear Diner
Black Bear Diner, a Redding, California-based company, is bringing its unique bear-themed comfort-food family diner concept to Harker Heights.
The Harker Heights site, the building that was formerly Richard Rawlings’ Garage on Central Texas Expressway, is one of several company-owned restaurants planned in Texas, most of which will open by the end of 2022.
“The local Texan communities have been very welcoming, and we look forward to bring our home-style comfort food to even more guests across the state later this year,” Anita Adams, CEO of Black Bear Diner, said in a news release.
The restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options.
The company said it has 147 locations in 14 states and continues to grow.
Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Coffee announced its Harker Heights location will open up on Wednesday.
“HARKER HEIGHTS! Our GRAND OPENING is on 11/30! Roll through our newest Dutch Bros Coffee location at 650 E. FM 2410!,” the company announced on Facebook. “We’re stoked to see ya there!”
The coffee, smoothie and iced drink provider, headquartered in Oregon, has two locations in Killeen. It opened the most recent one on Clear Creek Road in February, and built its first Killeen location in 2021 along Stan Schlueter Loop.
Hours of operation at the shops are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Harker Heights location will be the first Dutch Bros location in that city. Dutch Bros has two locations in Temple.
H-E-B Brand Shops
Texas grocery giant H-E-B has unveiled its first H-E-B Brand Shop, featuring Texas- and H-E-B-themed merchandise such as T-shirts, socks, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, shoes and stickers, in Kerrville and more are planned early next year in every region the company operates, including Central Texas.
The launch commemorates the company’s 117th anniversary, according to a news release.
“H-E-B superfans can now show their pride for their favorite Texas retailer by donning H-E-B brand-centric gear no matter where they are,” the company said in a news release.
While the wider rollout of the line’s full assortment is expected in 2023, select stores across Texas, including Bell County, have H-E-B-themed Christmas ornaments now available in the seasonal section of stores, the company said.
