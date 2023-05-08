Construction has begun on two new welcome signs along Interstate 14 announcing the City of Nolanville.
One sign is going up near the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass along the westbound lanes of I-14. The other sign is along the eastbound lanes, near the city limits between Nolanville and Harker Heights.
The $140,000 project is part of a capital improvement plan approved by the Nolanville City Council in last year’s fiscal budget, according to Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda.
The contractor is E&H Improvements and the signs were made by Texas Custom Signs. The landscape architect is Covey and Grizzly Hidden Falls will do the landscaping.
The estimated time for completion is “less than a month,” Escajeda said on Monday.
“The Economic Development Corporation funded the sign lettering ($30,000 for both sets). The project is currently consistent with the estimate at the time of budgeting,” she told the Herald Monday.
“The timing works well as the EDC recently kicked off the Public Arts Plan with sculptures at the underpass and received a $130,000 for the Governor’s Community Achievement Award,” Escajeda said.
The city’s capital improvement plan includes construction, major maintenance and improvement projects as well as infrastructure upgrades and replacement. The plan is a five-to-10-year plan which is updated annually and approved each year by the council.
