When you cross Chaparral Road heading south on Stillhouse Hollow Road, the suburban-wildland interface comes quickly.
Concrete and suburban rooftops as far as the eye can see quickly turn to green, rolling hills of cedar and scrub.
Nearby is the fresh water of Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Cedar Knob Church Road, where amongst the freshly disturbed cedar lies a critical new part of the region’s water infrastructure.
Officials from Killeen and Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 finally marked the official opening of a new multimillion-dollar water treatment plant at the site Wednesday morning.
The $60 million Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant has been in the works for years and was slated to come online last year, but a leaky main where the plant draws its water from Stillhouse Hollow Lake delayed operations.
But it seems contractors have fixed any leaks for now as the plant has been pumping fresh water into southern Killeen homes since at least July 1.
“It’s a conventional water plant that’s state of the art,” said JD Dominguez, the new plant superintendent. “It’s designed to run automatically.”
Dominguez and others at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting lauded the water quality coming from Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
“The chemistry on it is set,” Dominguez said of the water.
“This Killeen water is fantastic,” said Sandra Blankenship, a WCID-1 board member. “The PH is perfect. The alkalinity is perfect. ... They use a minimal amount of chemicals to make sure it’s safe to drink.”
Ana Karamalegos, an engineer with CDM Smith who designed the new water treatment plant, said new Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) rules were a real regulatory hurdle.
“TCEQ has made it more stringent to pass the test than in previous years,” she said.
As he stood Wednesday atop a mass of fresh concrete tanks circulating swirling fresh water in their bowels, Allen Woelke, vice president of CDM Smith, described the whole process of putting the plant together as one they tackled for a while.
“It’s been a long process and we are very excited for the district (WCID-1) and Bell County,” Woelke said.
Thirsty cities near Fort Hood wanted more water, and paid for it.
According to prior Herald reporting, much of the project was paid for with a $54 million bond coming from Killeen and other cities, with an extra $6 million coming out of the district’s reserve fund. The new plant will provide a maximum of 17 million gallons per day to the five entities it will serve. Those five entities are the city of Killeen, the city of Copperas Cove, the city of Harker Heights, Bell County WCID No. 3 in Nolanville and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.
The city of Killeen — which contributed about $30 million of the plant’s cost — will receive as much as 10 million gallons per day from the new plant. Currently Killeen uses about 16 million gallons per day on average per year, according to city officials, but that number can be as high as 28 million gallons per day during hotter months — or as low as 11 million gallons per day during winter months. The rest of Killeen’s and other nearby city’s treated water comes from WCID-1’s Belton treatment plant.
The cities of Copperas Cove and Harker Heights will swallow up much of the remainder of the new Stillhouse plant’s remaining 7 million gallons per day capacity — 2.5 million gallons per day for the city of Copperas Cove and about 2.75 million gallons per day for Harker Heights.
“The City contracted for 2.5 MGD, or approximately 14% of the additional capacity,” said Scott Osburn, public works director at the city of Copperas Cove, in an email Thursday.
Copperas Cove uses about 3.7 million gallons of water every day, a yearly average according to the city’s water distribution superintendent Corey Chambers.
“We typically utilize approximately 2.7 to 3.4 MGD during the winter months, and see an increase to approximately 4.1 to 5.3 MGD during the summer months,” Chambers said in an email Thursday.
Copperas Cove chipped in about $8.6 million for its part of the new plant.
“Bonds were issued by WCID#1 in the amount of $8,670,000 to cover the corresponding percentage of cost (plus issuing fees, etc.) of the project,” Osburn said. “Payments for principal and interest on this debt are included as a portion of payments to WCID#1 as the city’s treated water supplier to cover debt service.”
Harker Heights’ total cost for the new water treatment plant was approximately $14,696,036. That investment brings the city’s water capacity up to more than 16 million gallons per day.
“The city of Harker Heights has secured enough treatment plant capacity in the two treatment plants, 16.25 MGD (million gallons per day) total,” said Jerry Bark, Harker Heights’ assistant city manager. “This will take the city to our projected buildout population of 45,000 people.”
Though the final price tags may be many millions, water officials say the rate local cities are paying could be the lowest in all of Texas at about 0.72 cents per thousand gallons of drinkable water.
“It’s the lowest cost I’m aware of,” said Woelke of CDM Smith Engineering.
The city of Belton opted out of participating in the new water treatment plant at Stillhouse Hollow Lake because city officials felt they’ve already secured enough water for now.
According to the city of Belton’s official minutes from its July 9, 2013 workshop, Belton leaders pointed out although their contract with WCID-1 allowed for some 10 million gallons per day, Belton never came close to using that much water — using about 5.5 million gallons per day at its peak at that time. According to water engineers who reviewed Belton’s water capacity and the Texas Water Development Board, in 2013 Belton already had enough water secured until at least 2040, possibly 2050.
Currently Belton uses about 3.2 million gallons of water per day, said Paul Romer, Belton’s public information officer, who added the city’s decision in 2013 to opt out of the new treatment plant was based on “a lack of a need at that time, location of the facility, and lack of distribution infrastructure in place for Belton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.