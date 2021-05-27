The new, $60 million Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant constructed by Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is set to finally be up and running next week after a long wait by the water district and local residents.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of WCID-1 said the district is looking at the plant being active by Wednesday. He said on Thursday the testing of the plant, which will provide drinking water to south Killeen and other areas, is now complete with satisfactory results on all fronts.
“It feels great. This project has had its share of challenges with COVID and some firsts along the way, but we’re at the finish line and it feels pretty good,” Garrett said. “The residents are going to be well served and the growth to the west and south of Killeen is going to be well served.”
Garrett said that some of the bumps along the way with tests that were not being passed and some other obstacles were new to him in the process of getting the plant online.
He added that he wanted people to understand that a project like the water plant is costly and takes time and can often cause some disagreement.
“It’s important to remember that we aren’t doing this for us, but for our kids and our kids’ kids, for their future,” Garrett said.
The water treatment plant was originally slated for completion in 2019, but leaks in the facility’s main pipes deep underground caused delays as contractors worked to fix the brand-new infrastructure enough to stand up to pressure and regulatory testing. At a WCID-1 board meeting on Wednesday, water district officials said the plant would not likely go into operation until July.
