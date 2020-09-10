The new Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant being built on Stillhouse Hollow Lake by the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is now set to be operational by mid-October with final completion expected in December, officials said.
The $60 million water plant will serve south Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Nolanville.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, said in an email on Wednesday that “substantial completion” will be in October and “final completion” will be in mid to late December.
“The plant is about 95% complete. All the pumps, motors and process equipment is scheduled for testing over the next few weeks. The largest item left before the plant can become operational is the installation of the raw water pumps. They’re slated for the last week in September,” Garrett said.
He added the remaining debt service for the city of Killeen totals just under $26 million and Killeen will be getting 10 million gallons of water per day from the new plant.
Killeen currently gets more than 13 million gallons from WCID-1’s Belton Lake water plant.
Initially, substantial completion of the plant was scheduled for June. Garrett explained the reason for the delay.
“There have been a few changes in the scope of the project as we get nearer to completion. These add working days. Otherwise, some of the major tasks have taken longer than anticipated,” he said.
Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen, did not respond to phone calls or emails asking how the residents of Killeen would pay back the debt service to the water district.
However, a story from the Herald in 2017 said, “Killeen’s payments are levied from utility ratepayers. Of the $12.70 per month the average residential customer pays for up to 2,000 gallons of water, $1.45 per 1,000 gallons goes back to the district for infrastructure improvements, maintenance and construction of the plant.”
Payments to the district to cover the debt service will continue through 2040.
