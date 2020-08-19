New storage area, apartments underway in Killeen

Nine construction permits were issued to one company for one location last week by the city of Killeen.
Lock-it-down Storage, which has a sign set up near 5004 Thayer Drive, has been approved for the permits, which according to city records have a total application project estimated value of $2,841,337. New apartment homes are being built adjacent to the site.
“These are storage buildings they are all on one location, the buildings have different addresses,” Killeen Clerk Supervisor Melissa Flores said by email, adding that the city foresees no issues or concerns with the new facility.
The storage facility is being built by Griffin Construction, and will include a total of nine individual buildings, gated and fenced.
“We’ll have air conditioned space and space for recreational vehicles,” company spokesman Rick Griffin said on Tuesday.
Griffin added that he expects the Lock-it-down project, subject to both weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, will take about nine months to complete. He added that his company is also building the adjacent apartment complex, Thayer Point, which will also include some town homes.
