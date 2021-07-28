HARKER HEIGHTS — The first African-American officer in the history of the Harker Heights Police Department was honored Wednesday morning during a street naming dedication ceremony sponsored by the City of Harker Heights and the HHPD.
Nichols served the community as a police officer from 1972-1985. He was a veteran and served 24 years in the military prior to becoming an HHPD officer.
He was a member of the Central Texas Police Officers Association and the State of Texas Police Officers Association. He was also recognized by the State of Texas as an historical figure in law enforcement.
Fifty-five members of the extended family of the late Freddie L. Nichols Sr. and a large group of local residents gathered for the dedication ceremony at the intersection of Freddie L. Nichols Sr. Drive and Cesarina Street within the Cedar Brook Ridge Subdivision.
Freddie L. Nichols Sr. Drive intersects on the north side with Prospector Trail.
Representatives of the Nichols family and the community spoke at the street dedication.
Community members also asked to share their thoughts were: HHPD Police Chief Phil Gadd, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith, Harker Heights City Council Member, Place 4, Lynda Nash, City of Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, State District 54 Rep. Brad Buckley and Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee served as master of ceremonies and welcomed the crowd.
Following the ceremony, the Herald spoke with Carl Nichols, a son of Nichols Sr.
“I was child number six in the group of 13 children parented by my mom and dad. I traveled from Orlando, Florida to share this event with my brothers and sisters and the community. I don’t have the words to describe how happy I am about all the work that went into this occasion,” he said.
Making closing comments were Freddie Nichols Jr. who said, “We are blessed to see that the State of Texas and City of Harker Heights are recognizing our father. This is the time, place and moment for this event and we’re blessed to see it come to fruition.”
