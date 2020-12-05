Word is getting out around Reeces Creek Elementary School about the new student council chapter — the fun, service and school spirit it generates.
The fifth-grade officers of the fledgling chapter raised just under $1,000 for future school activities. Even advisor Shana Heikkinen did not expect the success of its first fundraiser.
Fifth-grader Andrew Brija, the council treasurer, was especially impressed with the school’s generosity as he helped count the money.
“The cool thing,” said Brija, “is we raised almost $1,000 for student council to help the school and to have fun.”
For three weeks, each class displayed a turkey on its door. The birds began bald, but as students, parents and staff members purchased feathers for 25 cents apiece, the turkeys grew more plentiful.
In the end, fifth-grade teachers Aida Valentin and Janisse Torres-Rivera contributed to each other in a bid to doom the other to “win” the contest and bear the consequences of dressing in a turkey outfit for a day.
The big day — Turkey Day — was Wednesday and it was Valentin wearing the turkey outfit.
“It was funny,” said Brija, one of Valentin’s students. “Today, it was super-funny. She wasn’t happy about it.”
Council members and their adviser were very happy.
“It felt like we helped a lot,” said fifth-grader Isibell Olalde, the council president. “I was proud of our school.”
“It was fun to do,” she said. “Miss Valentine didn’t want to and Miss Torres and her sister put money on her.”
Resigned to her fate in the end, Valentin had her students make their own turkey hats to go with her costume.
“It was awesome,” said Brija. “I never expected we would raise this much. My whole class was doing it for Miss Valentin. Everyone in student council is happy.”
The final tally was $968.37.
The 24 third- through fifth-grade council members talked through promotional ideas, made signs and talked it up in their classes to sell the 25-cent feathers.
School counselor Heikkinen was proud of her hard-working council members.
“We had no funds to start the year,” she said. “I thought maybe we could raise $500 with this. I was surprised. I have a good group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.