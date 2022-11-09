Canes Check

A new subdivision was approved during Tuesday’s packed City Council meeting in Harker Heights.

Located roughly at Jamie Road, in north Harker Heights, the 4.22 acre subdivision will include approximately 19 duplexes. The adjoining street, currently Lynn Drive will be renamed Golden Sun Lane.

