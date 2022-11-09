A new subdivision was approved during Tuesday’s packed City Council meeting in Harker Heights.
Located roughly at Jamie Road, in north Harker Heights, the 4.22 acre subdivision will include approximately 19 duplexes. The adjoining street, currently Lynn Drive will be renamed Golden Sun Lane.
The subdivision was approved unanimously on Tuesday, with no additional conditions or comments.
Similarly, a final plat for 0.26 acres was approved, allowing for the expansion of what is colloquially called The Enclave at Indian Trail. The expansion will include five single-family residences.
In other business, the City Council approved a bid of $536,569.25 to HCS, Inc. to secure services for the Beeline Drive Sanitary Sewer Line Replacement Project. The contract awarded Tuesday was a low bid out of nine total bids that included local firms like McLean Construction.
An administrative change was approved Tuesday, as long-standing neighborhood gas station Texaco, 1000 block of Indian Trail, applied to change its zoning designation to allow for alcohol sales. According to city staff, the gas station has existed for some time, and its lack of proper zoning designation was brought to staff attention when the station attempted to renew its Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission license.
A reduction in the speed limit on F.M. 2410 from 50 miles per hour to 45, between Warriors Path Road and Harker Heights High School was approved Tuesday.
