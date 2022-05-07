A new tea shop is coming to Killeen to give residents a refreshing drink this summer.
HTeaO, a play on words for H2O, is a tea shop that serves premium water-based teas in a wide variety of flavors.
The construction on the building, at 4219 S. Clear Creek Road, is mostly compete, and co-owner Matthew Tarpley said they hope to be open in June.
“We were already supposed to be open, but due to construction issues we were running behind,” Tarpley said.
Tarpley said he and his partners saw an opportunity and a need for this community to have a place with great tea and water drinks.
“Where I grew up there were a lot of tea shops and water shops but there aren’t any here,” he said. “We wanted to spread these shops to this part of Central Texas.”
Tarpley said he hopes the community is able to come to the opening and enjoy great tea, water or coffee.
The shop will offer 22 flavors of tea, freshly brewed hourly and flavored only with pure cane sugar, according the HTea0 website.
All of HTea0’s teas are brewed with double pass reverse osmosis water and double pass reverse osmosis water is available by the bottle, gallon and 5-gallon sizes. The store also sells bagged ice to go.
The store offers six sizes of drink: small, medium, large, huge, mini gallon, half gallon and gallon.
To learn more about HTea0 and its products, go to teao.com or follow the company’s social media.
