With the first day of school coming up on Aug. 15, waves of excitement mixed with moments of anxiety are common — for both students and teachers.
On Monday, Killeen ISD leaders gave an official welcome to 677 teachers and other professionals new to the district.
The gathering at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center reflected the school district’s commitment to supporting educators, with principals, assistant principals, campus instructional specialists and mentor teachers surrounding new teachers seated at tables across the ballroom.
Superintendent John Craft gave an overview of the district’s history from Killeen’s early days as a railroad stop and agricultural center and eventually home to Fort Hood and a growing commercial and residential center.
School Board President Brett Williams and KISD teachers of the year Evelyn Joseph and Kelly Berg encouraged new teachers to love their students and to lean on the wealth of experience around them.
The day of introduction, called District Awareness, is part of a full year of new teacher induction to bolster success in the classroom.
Entering her seventh year of teaching, Joseph, the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year assured new teachers they don’t have to tackle their first year of teaching by themselves.
Even during the most tumultuous times at the start of the pandemic, “it was clear,” she said, “we have a leadership team that values our voice. In a sea of chaos, we had a voice.”
“This is a small part of the KISD family,” she said, pointing out the numerous resources that teachers can draw on.
Berg, a 35-year teacher and KISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, recalled when he was a first-year teacher in 1987 and the district conducted new teacher induction in the Killeen High School auditorium.
That first year, he said, he made close friends of teacher colleagues, mentor teachers and administrators at Nolan Middle School. “I realized this is my family,” he said.
Berg encouraged his newest KISD teacher colleagues to pace themselves as they begin their first year in a demanding, rewarding profession.
When school starts Aug. 15, he said teachers should be authentic and find their personal teaching style. He also urged instructors to be advocates for their students. “Take care of your students,” he said. “Listen to them and laugh with them.”
The board president told teachers many of their students would begin the coming school year excited, some would be nervous, and some would show indifference. “See beyond what you think you see and discover what is before your eyes,” he said.
Craft told the new teachers they were entering the noblest profession and urged them to make the most of the time they have with students.
After describing Killeen’s beginning as a whistlestop in 1882 and development over 140 years that intermingled with the inception and growth of Fort Hood, Craft gave a snapshot of KISD today.
Thanks to an 8% pay raise, new teachers in KISD start with a $56,160 salary, the highest in the area. They will help educate a projected 44,319 students across 52 campuses.
A total of 28% of that diverse student body are military dependents and they represent a 24.2 percent mobility rate, twice the state average.
The school district’s 6,173 employees compose the area’s second-largest employer to Fort Hood. The district spreads across 1,471 acres and includes 7.6 million square feet of building space. This year’s operating budget is $433.9 million.
A fleet of 350 buses will transport students along 4,500 bus routes, covering more than 26,000 miles a day.
Killeen ISD remains committed to the health and safety of students and staff as top priority. The district is poised to continue to close learning gaps and to ensure students graduate future ready.
The superintendent encouraged teachers “to build strong, resilient relationships” with their students. “Our students deserve nothing less.”
He also assured the group of educators that their considerable responsibilities bring tremendous reward that demands their energy, passion and support. “Enjoy the journey.”
“Really nervous,” is how new teacher Joy McCullough described her feelings preparing for the new school year. “I can’t wait to meet my students,” the second-grade Timber Ridge Elementary School teacher said.
See said seeing students’ progress from the beginning to the end of a school year is what she likes about the teaching profession.
“It feels unreal,” said Daijamer Longmire, a new fourth-grade teacher at Montague Village Elementary School.
The new teacher, who has been a classroom sub, said she likes building relationships with students and seeing the “light bulb moments” when learning takes place.
“I’m nervous, anxious and excited. It’s been a lot of hard work and the moment is here. I’m ready to start a new journey.”
