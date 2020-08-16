New Teen Center opens in Killeen

A new non-profit teen center in downtown Killeen hosted a vision party Sunday to discuss what it is in store for the future.
Impossible Paradigm Shifters Teen Center, located on 405 South 2nd Street, will offer activities for teens to grow as individuals.
“After growing up here in Killeen, going off to college I realized that just me going to college I had so much to bring back,” said founder Vantonio Fraley. “During my time here we didn’t have a lot of us going to college to show us what to expect. Some of my friends made it successful with sports, business, entertainment and this is a hub for us to bring all of our experiences here.”
Fraley said the facility will give teens the tools they need to become successful.
“For example, if someone was interested in film, our facility will allow them to explore that field,” he said. “We will provide them with Photoshop, Adobe Premiere and other tools to help them go to college for it if that is what they are interested in.”
The facility specializes in entrepreneurship, mentoring, and sportsmanship, said Fraley.
“The mentorship part comes from people who own local businesses and will come in to show the children and let them know what to expect,” he said.
The facility is seeking donations to help fund programs for teens to participate in and grow.
“Right now we are looking at local events, and using local people to donate when they can,” Fraley said. “Even local businesses and we will do fund raisers.”
The facility will open officially on Sept. 8 but will do a “soft” opening Sept. 6, by having a bicycle parade.
“We will have a parade in downtown Killeen and it will end here at the facility,” Fraley said. “In admist because it is a teen center we will be open for teens to help us build. Our goal is for everyone to have their own touch or impact on this facility.”
Fraley’s goal is to keep the facility free for teens as the facility is a 501(3)(c) and will rely on donations.
“People can donate by visiting our website and using the donation tab,” he said, “Or you can use CashApp with the username $ImPossiblectx.”
For more information, visit ipsctx.org or the ImPossible Paradigm Shifters Youth Program Facebook page.
csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562
