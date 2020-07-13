The Texas Department of Transportation will be activating a new traffic light at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 3481, Stillhouse Lake Road, and Cedar Knob Road on Tuesday.
The signal will flash red for 24 hours, then be activated on Wednesday, according to a news release from TxDoT.
The traffic signal is part of the department’s ongoing project on the farm-to-market road to increase safety on the road and widen the two-lane road with a continuous center-turn lane from Farm-to-Market Road 2410 to Del Rey Drive, according to the release.
TxDoT urges all motorists to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment, and to slow their speed approaching work zones, according to the release.
