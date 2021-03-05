A new traffic signal in Lampasas County is officially up and running, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The signal is in place at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Farm-to-Market Road 2808, just outside of Kempner.
Currently, the signal is flashing yellow for traffic on Highway 190 and flashing red for traffic on FM 2808. The signal is programmed for full operation beginning Thursday.
“Message boards are being used at each end of US 190 to advise motorists of the new signal,” the TxDOT release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.