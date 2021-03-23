A four-way traffic signal at the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Golden Gate Drive will be activated this week. Flashing mode will begin Wednesday, and full operation will begin Friday.
Flashing mode is intended to help motorists become aware of the traffic pattern change caused by the new signal, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Drivers should anticipate unexpected vehicle movements in the area and use caution, obey signage and pay attention to workers and equipment.
