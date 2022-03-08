Though its traffic varies wildly throughout the day, W.S. Young Drive is not a particularly busy street, compared to Veterans Memorial Boulevard. However, that doesn’t stop it from being nearly impossible to cross the W.S. Young Drive from Little Nolan Road.
Currently, the intersection is governed by a pair of stop signs that make it possible to make a right turn onto the drive while a turning lane provides a way onto Little Nolan Road.
However, there exists just enough traffic on W.S. Young Drive during the normal business day to make a left turn onto W.S. Young Drive — or a straight crossing to stay on Little Nolan Road — less than feasible without holding back multiple cars for several minutes.
Fortunately, the city has an application to participate in the statewide Highway Improvement Program — HSIP for short — and which was submitted in September of 2020. The application was accepted in April of 2021.
Under the agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation, Killeen is responsible for the design of the intersection, while TxDOT has pledged up to $322,700 for the project’s construction.
So far, Killeen is on the hook for roughly $50,000, $12,000 over the original $38,500 allocated to design firm Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.
City Engineer Andrew Zagars explained during the March 1 City Council workshop that the project will require expanding the currently planned right-of-way, increasing the originally projected cost.
Additional information
The Herald reached out to the city and to TxDOT regarding usage statistics such as crash numbers and daily trips, but was not able to receive that information by the press deadline.
