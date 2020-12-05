Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail in southeast Killeen opened to the public last weekend.
The trail was a gift from the Gary W. Purser Sr. family, and the Killeen City Council reached a consensus on Jan. 20, 2015, giving city staff authorization to design the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail.
The head of the trail is located at 8001 Pyrite Drive, and the trail spans a length of 3.5 miles along the southern end of Rosewood Drive and follows Pyrite Drive and Trimmier Creek.
The trail also features a paved path with benches, lighting and other amenities. The regional trail connects to Purser Family Park in Harker Heights.
On Saturday afternoon the trail brought a few people to the park, including some who were playing disc golf and some who were walking their babies in strollers.
Killeen resident Travis Reaves came out to the trail on Saturday afternoon to play disc golf with some friends and family.
“We have enjoyed it for several months now, even before it was open,” he said of the trail. “We have come out here and hiked and biked around the trail. I come out here a couple of times a week. I think they plan on having a disc golf course here, so for now we are just having fun.”
