Killeen is getting a new hybrid vape shop this weekend when the Vape Factory 21 opens its doors at noon on Sunday for its grand opening.
Vape Factory 21, 810 W. Rancier Ave., is a veteran owned business that sells a variety vape products, including e-liquids, pods, vape-pen modifications, clothing and novelties.
“Our mission to strengthen the economic system and bring more opportunities in north Killeen,” said owner Darrell Rose. “This has been a vision of mine for many years now so I am glad we are finally opening.”
The store is not open yet but will be open this Sunday for the grand opening.
The store’s official hours are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Other than this Sunday, it will normally be closed on Sundays.
