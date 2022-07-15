A new Vietnamese cuisine restaurant has opened in Killeen.
I Pho Vietnamese Cuisine opened June 14 and has been very busy, according to the restaurant manager.
“Each week we are beating our previous records,” said manager Jadon Degrate.
The restaurant recently added eight new items to the menu, including appetizers and main courses.
“I really like making Saigon beef and pho,” said Bo Doan, the head chef.
Doan is a Vietnam native who is excited to share his traditional food and culture with the people of Killeen.
The restaurant is at 2020 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, suite B-105, and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The eatery is closed on Mondays.
For more information about I Pho Vietnamese Cuisine and their menu, call 254-630-1213.
