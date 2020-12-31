Get a head start on those New Year’s resolutions for health and wellness by signing up for the New Year’s Winter Hike, Polar Bear Plunge, or the upcoming Arches Resolution 5K and 10K Race. Get the kids active and involved too by enrolling them in upcoming winter youth sports leagues. If being active isn’t part of your New Year’s goals, enjoy some time off by hitting up a comedy show, live music, or drive-in movie. Information on these and more included below.
Local Events
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Polar Bear Plunge from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Lions Junction Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St., Temple. Cost is $20 per person and participants are required to select an available 30-minute time slot to ensure no more than 15 participants and 25 spectators are inside the park at one time. Spectator registration is free. To sign up, and for more information, go to https://bit.ly/34ZwFOC.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a free New Year’s Winter Hike from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at the Dana Peak Park Mountain Bike and Equestrian Trailhead. Go to https://bit.ly/3n5dZDf to register, or call 254-953-5466 to be added to the waiting list if online registration is full.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting multiple shows by comedian Eddie Griffin Dec. 31- Jan. 2. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for tickets and showtimes.
The City of Copperas Cove is hosting free Christmas Tree Recycling from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 4- 8 at the Solid Waste Transfer Station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116. All tinsel, lights, and other decorations should be removed from the tree before drop off.
The eighth annual Arches Resolution 5K and 10K Race will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road, Temple. This is a live, socially-distant race that requires pre-registration to be completed by midnight Jan. 3; no on-site registration will be available. Cost is $20 for the 5K race and $25 for the 10K race and registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/382ef1t.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Movie and Axe Throwing Trip from 1:45 to 5 p.m. Jan. 9. All single or unaccompanied service members are invited to attend this free event. For more information, contact a BOSS representative in person at Building 9212, Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood, or call 254-287-6116.
Nature in Lights, the 5.5-mile-long drive-thru holiday light display, will be open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 3. Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans, and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Nature in Lights is at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
The City of Killeen girls’ basketball league, for girls ages 7 to 12, begins practice in January, and games are played in February and March at the Family Recreation Center, 700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, and Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Registration is $50 per player. The city youth soccer league, for boys and girls ages 4 to 15, has practices beginning in January, and games are played in February and March at Lions Club Park. Cost is $50 per player.Registration for soccer and basketball leagues closes Jan. 3. Register in person at the Family Recreation Center, or online at KilleenTexas.gov/Leagues.For more information, email KPR-Athletics@KilleenTexas.gov.
The Copperas Cove Youth Winter Soccer Player Ability Assessment will be Jan. 8 at City Park Field 8, 1206 W. Avenue B. 8U soccer players will begin at 5:30 p.m., 10U will begin at 6:30 p.m., and 13U will be at 7:30 p.m. All registered players are encouraged to attend to help build team rosters and should arrive 15 minutes early to warm up. For more information call 254-542-2479 or go to www.ccpard.com.
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting a “Moana Jr.” audition workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9. This event will help prepare actors 18 and under for the auditions, which will be from 1 to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 10 and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Go to https://bit.ly/3513FG2 to sign up for an audition time and for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Jan. 1- 7 will be “The Croods: A New Age” at 7 p.m. and “News of the World” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Cover: $10. Wrongway Jackson will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by T.J. Bell from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 2 and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 3.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton, is hosting free live music by Megan Brucker from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 2.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. A new exhibit, “Thrift Style,” focuses on the reuse of feed sacks throughout history for upcycling into fashion and other household goods and will be featured until Jan. 19. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.