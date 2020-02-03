The Greater Killeen Community Clinic, formerly known as the Free Clinic, recently began its 25th year of operation, and it did so with a new executive director.
The clinic opened in November 1994.
Jody Nicholas, took over Nov. 1 as the second executive director in the clinic’s history after longtime director Marlene DiLillo announced her retirement.
Nicholas takes over a clinic with a long history of serving residents in the community who have no health insurance.
The clinic offers free medical services and medications to qualifying residents of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
To qualify for the free services, residents must have no health insurance, a low income and no access to Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare, the county indigent program or VA services, according to the clinic’s website.
The clinic requests patients who use its services to make a small contribution, but the clinic never turns anyone away who meets the criteria.
In 2019, Nicholas said the clinic served 8,015 patients.
Since taking over as the executive director, Nicholas said the job has been rewarding, both in terms of patient interaction and the services the clinic offers.
The clinic provides three kinds of care: acute care, chronic care and mental health services.
“The people that come there seeking assistance are in pain — have issues — but yet, they’re very, very grateful for what we do,” Nicholas said.
Reflecting on her own experiences going to a doctor’s office, Nicholas said the experience at the free clinic is quite different.
“It’s not what I would call a normal sick person coming into a clinic where they don’t know you, they don’t know who you are,” she said. “They seem to get to know us, and it’s like friends.”
Nicholas said between 11 and 16 nurses and doctors — depending on the workload — volunteer their time to provide services to patients. The volunteers are supplied by Baylor Scott & White in Temple, AdventHealth in Killeen and Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
Along with the volunteers, the clinic employs 11 part-time and full-time staff members.
One of Nicholas’ duties is securing funding for the clinic; she said it hasn’t been easy.
“Probably, one of the challenges is continuing to ask for funding and assistance,” she said.
Nicholas said she is talking to the same contacts DiLillo made during her nearly 24-year career.
“It always grows and changes,” Nicholas said.
The clinic is at 718 N. Second St., Suite A, Killeen. Acute care patients are seen Mondays and Thursdays with check-in beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Chronic care patients are seen Tuesdays with check-in beginning at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.