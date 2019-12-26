New Year's Eve Party

Festive decorations fill the E-Center during a previous New Year's Eve party in Harker Heights.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are coming up. Here is a listing of events in the Killeen-Fort Hood area:

Texas Skateland, 205 Cox Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting a New Year’s Bash from 6 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. Admission is $15 and includes skates, hat, horn, lei necklace and giant balloon drop at midnight.

