In June 2021, Peter Farkas, a New York-based developer with over 40 years of experience in business, looked to purchase the Summerlyn Apartments on Rancier Avenue in Killeen. But what he didn’t know at the time was just how much work might need to be done.

Having raised the needed equity to purchase the property and knowing the complex was located on what Farkas called a “major gateway” into Fort Cavazos, he felt it appropriate to make contact with post officials and let them know what he and his team were doing and to build a partnership with the post.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

Rayzone

A couple of issues: First, Fort Cavazos did not exist. Until May 3, 2023, so your saying a soldier stationed there in 2020 is a false statement. Second, given the fact that soldiers do live in so-called "off-limits" areas, which makes it a bit hard to enforce, it makes the article sound like these apartments are going to change the whole area. Noting that the article only mentions the one area as supposedly off limtis to soldiers being able to live there, yet many do indeed live there and in the surrounding neighborhoods. Is this more of dig on the city of Killeen by the paper or something else?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.