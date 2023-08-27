In June 2021, Peter Farkas, a New York-based developer with over 40 years of experience in business, looked to purchase the Summerlyn Apartments on Rancier Avenue in Killeen. But what he didn’t know at the time was just how much work might need to be done.
Having raised the needed equity to purchase the property and knowing the complex was located on what Farkas called a “major gateway” into Fort Cavazos, he felt it appropriate to make contact with post officials and let them know what he and his team were doing and to build a partnership with the post.
“When I made that phone call, we were in for a very troubling surprise,” Farkas said.
Sharan Dockery, who worked for Military Housing on post and whose job was helping find suitable and adequate housing for soldiers and their families, explained how that first conversation went.
“If he could see my face, he would know something was wrong immediately,” Dockery said in a phone interview this week. “But I got quiet, and he wanted to know why I hesitated. I told him the property itself had a bad stigma to it with the high crime in Killeen.”
The Herald has reported on the Summerlyn Apartments multiple times in the past several years — many of the stories being related to crime, including a triple homicide that occurred at the complex in March of 2020. A soldier stationed at Fort Cavazos was among the three killed that morning.
To put it bluntly, Patrick Taylor, a maintenance supervisor who has worked at the complex for over four years, referred to the conditions there as “the hood” prior to Farkas’ purchasing the property.
Inquiring about what needed to be done to avoid a fate of being on the Army post’s off-limits list, Dockery told Farkas a lot of renovations, a paint job and a new name would be a good place to start.
After realizing what he had unknowingly gotten himself into, it was time for Farkas to get to work.
“We rolled up our sleeves and said we’re going to turn Summerlyn Apartments into a wonderful place to live,” Farkas said of himself and his three business partners.
Now, after nearly two years of renovations and constant communications with post officials, the property is known as The Grove Killeen is part of two programs: the Rental Placement Program and the Military Value Program.
“I can tell you that they actually turned that apartment complex around,” Dockery said. “It’s one of the better-looking apartments that I’ve seen in the Killeen area.”
Dockery, who now is a part-time consultant for Farkas, said she appreciates the work Farkas did and continues to do.
“What really got me was the fact that he really wants to do this for the soldiers,” Dockery said. “Yeah, it’s for money also, but the fact is, he’s also trying to make soldiers a priority and have a decent place to live.”
Taylor said he feels the same way, saying that soldiers don’t want to stay in apartments they may consider to be substandard.
“They want something new like this so they can show their family and bring their family here to be able to show them that ‘This is where I live and I’m proud of where I live’ and speak highly of the staff and how they take care of everything that they do for them,” Taylor said.
Some of the key improvements Farkas and his team have made include installing a security fence to separate the property from Long Branch Park, repaving the entire parking lot; converting one of the two pools to a dog park; creating a pickleball court; gutting apartments as they are vacated and renovating them with new electrical fixtures, appliances, flooring and paint; repainting the exterior of each building; and renovating the laundry room, office and gym.
Another thing a change in ownership helped was improved attentiveness to maintenance work orders.
“Before I got here, the maintenance crew was pretty obsolete,” said Lamone Green, another maintenance supervisor. “We had over 100 work orders.”
Green has been working at the complex for around a year and came on board after work on the complex began.
Green said that in his time working at the complex, he has experienced how much Farkas cares about the employees, including when he opened up to Farkas about his past addictions to substances and his legal troubles.
“Anything that I need, he calls me and checks on me at least once a week — just my mental state — nothing about the property; he checks on me,” Green said. “Stuff like that means a lot to me.”
(1) comment
A couple of issues: First, Fort Cavazos did not exist. Until May 3, 2023, so your saying a soldier stationed there in 2020 is a false statement. Second, given the fact that soldiers do live in so-called "off-limits" areas, which makes it a bit hard to enforce, it makes the article sound like these apartments are going to change the whole area. Noting that the article only mentions the one area as supposedly off limtis to soldiers being able to live there, yet many do indeed live there and in the surrounding neighborhoods. Is this more of dig on the city of Killeen by the paper or something else?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.