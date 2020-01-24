The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday the creation of a new youth sports league in Harker Heights in conjunction with the Killeen Parks and Recreation and Fort Hood Morale, Welfare and Recreation.
The Central Texas Youth Sports League will begin by creating rules, regulations, and post-season play for youth softball and baseball leagues, with the intention of expanding to additional sports in the future, the city of Harker Heights said in a news release.
Rules will be aimed to benefit skill development, as well as clinics for coaches and players that will provide insight from local experts to help improve their skills and knowledge of the game.
“This league will allow for a healthy dose of competition, while still keeping its focus on player and coach development through skill clinics and other beneficial resources provided through the city,” said Bailey Ross, the athletic coordinator for the city of Harker Heights.
For more information, call Ross or Jonathan Hanson at 254-953-5657 or visit www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks.
