After sitting vacant for nearly three years, the freshly renovated Copperas Cove Utility Administration building, 305 S. Main St., will be back in operation beginning April 12 at 8 a.m.
Since leaving that location on July 25, 2017, the Utility Administration has operated out of an office in City Hall, about a half-mile away.
Utility Administration at City Hall will be closed Friday to allow staff to move equipment and files to the renovated location, the city said in a news release.
Anyone needing to establish service and/or experiencing an emergency on Friday can call Public Works at 254-547-0751.
Staff can serve customers in the lobby or via phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drive-thru will also be back in operation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A secure drop box on the front of the building will be available 24 hours a day.
A pre-construction meeting for the remodel was held on October 29, 2020, and construction began shortly thereafter, city spokesman Kevin Keller said via email.
The renovations concluded about two weeks ago.
For more information on the Utility Administration, go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/utility_administration/.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Utility Administration in person at 914 S. Main St, Suite A, by email at utilities@copperascovetx.gov, or by phone at (254) 547-8718.
