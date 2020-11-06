HARKER HEIGHTS — Just under a year after opening I Love Sushi in central Killeen, Phillip Snowda, a Japanese chef, purchased a pre-existing Japanese restaurant in Harker Heights: Shogun.
Shogun has operated in the Indian Trail Plaza for at least 35 years, and Snowda recently purchased it when the previous owner decided to sell the restaurant.
Snowda said those who were customers of Shogun while the previous owner ran it can expect it to be a little different this time around.
“Before, the owner of Shogun, his cooking style was the Korean style,” Snowda said Thursday. “... This time, it’s really (a) more authentic Japanese style.”
The authentic Japanese style, Snowda explained, includes a lot of fresh produce and fresh fish.
Snowda said he is keeping his product fresh by organically growing his own produce in Nolanville. He said he grows produce such as radishes, cabbage and green onions.
The menu is the same as his I Love Sushi, 1103 W. Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, but the name of the restaurant will be Ichiban Shogun.
Snowda said the name will pay homage to his great-grandfather, who operated a restaurant in his native Japan around 165 years ago, which bore the same name.
The menu includes several options of sushi rolls and other Japanese cuisine such as yakisoba and ramyun.
Snowda’s Ichiban Shogun has been open for about a month.
Beginning Tuesday, the hours will be:
Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: Noon to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 8:30 p.m.
Monday: Closed
Snowda was born in Osaka, Japan, and grew up in Tokyo, but he has been in the United States for 32 years.
He has been head chef at two different restaurants in Chicago and California.
Snowda has also appeared on TV as a contestant of Food Network’s “Iron Chef America.” Although he did not win the competition, Snowda was able to work with chefs like Paula Deen and John Besh.
Between Japan and the United States, Snowda has more than 45 years of culinary experience.
