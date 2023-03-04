Even before the ribbon was cut at the new Conder Park skate park in Killeen Saturday, dozens of extreme sports enthusiasts were riding around on skateboards and bikes, attempting a variety of tricks.
Anthony Skinner, a skateboard enthusiast, referred to it as a “lifestyle.”
Skinner, one of the advocates for the new skate park, 810 Conder St., was seen Saturday interacting with his son, Valo, who donned a Spiderman helmet.
Skinner worked at Sk8er Shack when it was in the Killeen Mall several years ago and helped fight for the new skate park.
“Now that other people have also expressed the need for something like this, it’s amazing to see,” he said.
Being part of the skater community, Skinner said the new park brings a sense of gratitude that “the city actually listens to a minority group of individuals and takes their needs into account as well.”
The original skate park at Conder Park was built in 2005 and made up of pre-fabricated ramps and pieces that eventually were deemed unsafe.
Killeen officials included the skate park renovation into a larger $2 million plan to make improvements to Conder Park as a whole, using federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Last year, Joe Brown, the city’s recreation services executive director at the time, formed a workgroup of people from the community to help design the new park.
The result was on display Saturday, a park filled with ramps and obstacles created from concrete, making it safer for those using it. About 50 people attended the ribbon cutting of the skate park at noon Saturday.
Mark Francis, the owner of the former Sk8er Shack in the mall, said the skate park makes the community safer.
“This skate park is what keeps kids off the street,” he said, referring to skaters who are at risk of being hit by a vehicle.
The improved skate park “will bring them all here and they get to hang out, because there is no coach; it’s not an organized sport. They teach each other,” Francis said.
The skate park was renovated by American Ramp Company.
