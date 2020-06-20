COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds of people filtered through the parking lot of Hettie Halstead Elementary School in Copperas Cove on Saturday to receive food from the monthly Refuge Mobile Food Pantry.
As they were waiting to be called forward, Killeen resident Rosalinda Mora said she had come to the mobile food pantry multiple times before.
“I think it’s a blessing,” she said. “Everyone has different circumstances.”
With a household of seven, and with everything that has been going on lately, Mora said the mobile food pantry helps alleviate the grocery bill.
“It’s always nice to know there’s an option somewhere,” she said.
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry is one of the main programs of the Refuge Corporation, an outreach ministry of Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.
The mobile food pantry operates the third Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m., or until all food has been distributed.
Joseph Solomon, the executive director of the corporation since its inception in 1997, said the pantry has grown over its three years.
“Our vision is to have it twice a month, not just once a month,” Solomon said Saturday.
Solomon said the program has the volunteers to be able to run it twice a month, but he still needs more monetary and food donations.
“The donations are increasing,” he said.
For the time being, Solomon said, “We’re using what we got, doing what we can and starting where we are.”
Another goal for Solomon is to take the mobile food pantry to Lampasas, and possibly Gatesville, some time in the very near future.
“We’re going to load up the wagon train and head west,” he said.
As Solomon walks the line of cars, he said the best part of doing the monthly mobile food pantry is knowing they get to help somebody that day.
He said sometimes, he gets to pray with some people as they wait in line.
“It’s not just the food, but the smiles and the, ‘glad to see you,’” Solomon said.
The Refuge Corporation serves residents of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties. Residents can follow the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry on Facebook to find out where the pantry will be next.
