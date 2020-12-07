Nicer weather in store for first part of week

After a cooler system which moved through on Saturday, the Killeen/Fort Hood area is looking at some nicer weather for the first part of the week.
Ted Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said on Sunday the area can expect high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, gradually warming up to the mid 70s by Wednesday.
“Things are looking good,” Ryan said by telephone. “It’s going to be a nice week.”
Ryan added that the next significant weather system is expected to come though on Wednesday evening into Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for rain.
Bell County currently has a conditions ranging from moderate drought, in most of the county, to abnormally dry in the eastern portion, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell County currently has mostly moderate drought conditions, with abnormally dry conditions in the far northern part, and Lampasas County currently has moderate drought conditions.
Last year at this time, Bell was experiencing both severe and moderate drought conditions, while Coryell and Lampasas Counties were experiencing moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 623.70 feet, which is 1.70 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.06 which is .94 below normal elevation.
Today’s forecast is sunny, with a high near 65, with winds north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 72, with west northwest winds at around 5 mph. Tuesday night will be clear, with a low around 41, with calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 74, low around 46.
Thursday: High near 71, low around 55.
Friday: High near 69, low around 43
