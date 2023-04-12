Proposition A lawsuit

Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols’ lawsuit challenging the adoption of Killeen’s adoption of Proposition A — the ordinance decriminalizing possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana — has been filed.

That is according to Precinct 4 Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor.

