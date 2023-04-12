Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols’ lawsuit challenging the adoption of Killeen’s adoption of Proposition A — the ordinance decriminalizing possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana — has been filed.
That is according to Precinct 4 Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King could not be reached on Thursday evening. It is not clear whether she has been served.
Filed in the 146th Judicial District Court in Belton on Tuesday, the lawsuit is “seeking declaratory relief ... against the city of Killeen’s actions as unconstitutional; and seeking injunctive relief in district court against the city of Killeen from enforcing either the special order or ordinance; and seeking injunctive relief against the city of Killeen from punishing police officers for enforcing marijuana laws under the Health and Safety Code, Penal Code, and Code of Criminal Procedure.”
On Dec. 22, Commissioners Bobby Whitson, John Driver, Bill Schumann and Russell Schneider met in executive session for an hour before authorizing District Attorney Henry Garza and Nichols to sue one of its own cities over Proposition A.
None of the other Texas cities where decriminalization initiatives have been approved — Elgin, Denton, San Marcos and Austin — has faced litigation.
Opponents of Proposition A, including Garza, say it conflicts with state law — where low amounts of marijuana is still a misdemeanor — and therefore should not be allowed in individual cities.
Killeen residents on Nov. 8 approved Proposition A with 69% of the vote. Then, on Dec. 6, council members in a 4-3 vote, amended Proposition A by removing Section 22-83, which requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances,” including the investigation of a “felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority.”
Furthermore, consistent with the initiative ordinance that led to the approval of Proposition A on Nov. 8, “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC.” Proposition A also allows Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance to be disciplined.
