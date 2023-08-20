The historic downtown Killeen Farmer’s Market will return in September for “Night Market” as a first for the city.
The evening affair will showcase live music and fun during the hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday from Sept. 22 to Nov. 3, 305 N. Fourth St.
“I am excited for the upcoming farmers market season,” Downtown Revitalization Director, Kate Kizito, said. “Our Recreation Services Department has really worked to re-imagine this event series as something more than just vendors. This market is different. Not only will it be a great place to support local small businesses, but it will be a place to gather with friends and family downtown every week and enjoy great food and live local music.”
The first-ever “Night Market” and be home to 20 of the best local artisans, craft brewers, local chefs and bakers, and of course fresh local produce.
Organizers said that holding the Farmers Market at night will welcome in the fall season with twinkling lights, live music, signature cocktails and fun for everyone.
In a news release from the city, the Recreation Services department and Downtown Killeen Revitalization division have partnered to bring the market back to downtown to live by the National Recreation and Parks Association’s saying “Farmers Markets grow community.”
“The city looks forward to not only growing the opportunities we have to come together, but also growing the opportunities that are our locally owned businesses.”
