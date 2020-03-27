Nightly closures of Indian Trail at Interstate 14 in Harker Heights will start Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The roadway will close Sunday at 10 p.m. and re-open at 7 a.m. Monday, then construction will continue Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The closures should last approximately one week,
weather permitting, according to a news release from TxDOT.
These closures are necessary to remove the inside rail of the bridges. Removing these rails will allow the contractor to proceed with the widening of the bridges at this location, according to the news release.
It is part of a project to widen I-14 from four lanes to six lanes from the Indian Trail overpass to the top of Nolanville Hill, stretch of about 7 miles.
As part of the nightly closures, northbound traffic on Indian Trail will be diverted to the Interstate 14 frontage road heading eastbound, then looped around at Nola Ruth Boulevard to head back west on the frontage road.
Southbound traffic on Indian Trail will be diverted to the I-14 frontage road heading westbound, then looped around at Knights Way to head back east on the frontage road.
Motorists should expect to encounter traffic control and delays at Indian Trail within the project area, according to the release.
