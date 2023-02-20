The Killeen Public Works’ Transportation Division on Monday issued a list of streets that may be closed intermittently for pavement marking services.
“This service will result in various lane closures throughout the day and entire road closures may occur during this project,” according to the news release. “There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zones and closures.”
City officials request motorists to use caution, obey traffic control devices and consider alternate routes during street maintenance. According to the release, the roadwork will continue until the project is complete.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation,” the release said.
Following is a list of the streets which will be impacted:
Twin Creek Drive between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rancier Avenue
Old Farm to Market Road 440 between Central Texas Expressway and Stan Schlueter Loop
W.S. Young Drive between Central Texas Expressway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Brandy Loop (State Highway 195)
Desert Willow Drive between Clear Creek Road (State Highway 201) and Bachelor Button Boulevard
Elms Road between Windfield Drive and Clear Creek Road (State Highway 201)
Judson Avenue between Deputy Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop
South W. S. Young Drive from Elms Road north to the 3000 block of W.S. Young Drive
South W. S. Young Drive from Illinois Avenue south to Interstate 14
