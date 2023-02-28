WACO — DeSoto used a 12-0 third-quarter run, capped by Arrington Cooper’s long 3-pointer from straightaway, and the seventh-ranked Harker Heights Knights never recovered in a 66-62 regional quarterfinal loss on Tuesday at University High School.
Jaxson Davis led the No. 16 Eagles with 25 points. Cooper added 16, and R.J. Forman had 10.
Evan Chatman led Heights (24-9) with 21 points in his final game for the Knights. Fellow seniors Tyrese Smith and Nate Harris each had 10 points.
Heights junior standout David Punch found the going tough in the paint on the offensive end. He was held to nine points and fouled out with just over four minutes remaining, complicating the Knights’ comeback effort. Punch also tallied six blocks, nine rebounds and four assists.
Cooper turned around and headed back to the other end of the court well before his bomb neared the rim. He knew it was good.
It gave DeSoto (28-8) a 44-31 lead. By the time the Knights finally got the deficit to four, they had all but run out of time.
The teams played to an entertaining and tight 24-24 tie at halftime. Baskets were hard to come by, but the teams played clean, combining for just four turnovers.
Punch hit a foul shot and Chatman threw down a dunk to start the second half.
But DeSoto quickly erased that 27-24 deficit with a putback by Forman and a steal, dunk and three-point play by Davis.
Moments later Chatman buried a 3 to pull the Knights within 32-31, but Jalon Thompson hit a 3 at the other end to start the game-turning run. At the other end, Cooper rebounded a Heights miss and threw a baseball pass the length of the floor to Ahmir Wall for a thunderous dunk that forced the Knights to call timeout.
The Eagles were in the double bonus early and went 12 -of-15 at the foul line to keep the Knights at bay,
DeSoto will play Cypress Falls on Friday in the Region II semifinals.
Contact Mark Miller at markm@kdhnews.com
