WACO — DeSoto used a 12-0 third-quarter run, capped by Arrington Cooper’s long 3-pointer from straightaway, and the seventh-ranked Harker Heights Knights never recovered in a 66-62 regional quarterfinal loss on Tuesday at University High School.

Jaxson Davis led the No. 16 Eagles with 25 points. Cooper added 16, and R.J. Forman had 10.

Contact Mark Miller at markm@kdhnews.com or â€‹(254) 501-7563

