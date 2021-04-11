Seven weeks later, the cause of the February Hilton Garden Inn fire may be lost in the hotel’s ashes after fire officials found no cause for the blaze.
On the evening of Feb. 19, the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 2704 O. W. Curry Drive in Killeen, was seen fully engulfed in flames as dozens of onlookers watched from the nearby Academy Sports and Outdoors parking lot.
At 8:27 p.m. Feb. 19, the Killeen Fire Department was sent to the hotel and upon arrival saw fire coming from the roof of the fourth floor of the building, according to a news release from the fire department.
The hotel burned until midnight, when seven agencies were able to fully suppress the blaze. Although the hotel’s 102 rooms were all occupied at the time of the fire, there were no fatalities reported.
Wednesday, Capt. Mike Eveans confirmed the fire marshal’s investigation into the hotel fire is complete, but was unable to release an official report to the Herald as it was turned over to the city of Killeen’s open records department.
“I guess your request was forwarded to the open records request department,” Eveans said. “You’re supposed to submit it to the (City of Killeen) open records, and I guess the Fire Marshal did that for you. They have to go through it and then they will send it to you.”
When asked if a cause was identified in the fire, Eveans responded, “Do not have a cause, no.”
The Herald had yet to receive the fire investigation report as of Friday evening.
The state fire marshal’s office was not involved in the Hilton Garden Inn fire investigation, the Herald confirmed Wednesday.
Almost two months after the blaze, the lack of answers about the fire’s cause leaves hotel guests with some lingering questions.
On March 3, one hotel guest, Debbie Hargreaves, of Killeen, told the Herald fire alarms in the four-story hotel never sounded on the night of the massive blaze.
Hargreaves also said she noticed water dripping from the ceiling of the lobby of the hotel into buckets in the days leading up to the fire. Hargreaves was staying at the hotel on the third floor with her brother, 88-year-old mother, and 91-year-old father, after the historic winter storm knocked out power and a ruptured pipe flooded her home.
On the night of the fire, “we heard a loud knock on the door, but no fire alarms went off or anything. Someone was banging on the doors, so we thought there was a domestic disturbance,” Hargreaves said. “My mom didn’t want to open the door; we didn’t smell any smoke or anything until we opened the door. My mom called 911 from the hotel room and that’s when they said, ‘There’s a fire in your hotel; you need to get out now.’”
The Hargreaves family was able to evacuate the burning building safely with the help of two soldiers and fire fighter.
“We didn’t realize how bad the fire was until we were outside,” she said.
In February, the Herald asked the Killeen fire marshal’s office if the fire alarm and sprinklers worked the night of the fire, and if the office could provide the last time the hotel’s fire sprinkler system was inspected. The Herald’s questions have yet to be answered by the fire marshal’s office as of Friday.
The Hilton Garden Inn is owned by Le Family LLC, according to the most recent record from the Bell County Appraisal District. In 2020, according to appraisal district records, the four-story hotel was valued at $9,215,810 — a 41% increase from the building’s 2019 appraised value.
The building is no longer accessible to the public after Jamco Construction erected a chainlink fence around the property in early March. A fire extinguisher was seen among the fallen charred debris outside the hotel Thursday.
“They’re going to tear it down,” Jamco Construction worker Chaun Hill told the Herald in March.
