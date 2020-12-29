The Killeen Fire Department is still investigating the cause of a fire that did significant damage to a garage and attic of a home in south Killeen on Christmas.
The fire happened around 1:10 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of James Loop.
A family of three was living at the house, said Capt. Mike Eveans with the Fire Marshal’s office.
Eveans said he could not recall if the city’s building inspectors had deemed the house unlivable or not.
As of 3 p.m., a question to the building inspectors had not been returned.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene in around three hours Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.