There were no reports of wind damage or hail in the Killeen area overnight as some severe storms moved through the area, according to Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The Killeen area saw around 0.77 inches of rain overnight and rain is expected to continue through most of the day today, according to Godwin.
There are currently around 17 power outages in the Killeen area affecting around 303 total customers, according to the Oncor power outage map. Power restoration is expected around 5 p.m. today.
