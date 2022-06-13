“With a high-pressure system just sitting over Central Texas, it doesn’t look like temperature patterns will change much in the coming week,” Meteorologist David Bonnette with the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth said.
Temperatures will stay at or near the 100-degree mark with lows overnight in the mid-70s, according to the NWS forecast.
Monday will be sunny and hot with a high near 100. It should cool to around 75 in the evening with increasing winds from the south at 15-20 mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph so warnings for fire danger are up in most local counties, too.
Tuesday the high should be near 98 with a low around 76. Gusty south winds will increase from 10-15 mph to 15 to 20 mph and gusty at times.
The forecast for Wednesday is partly sunny with a high near 96. South winds continue and the low should be around 74.
Mostly sunny and hot conditions continue Thursday and Friday with a high near 99 and lows around 75. South winds continue to blow and gusts will sometimes be as high as 20 mph.
“There is a slight chance of rain coming in Saturday,” Bonnette said. “But, the chance is only 20% and many things could change between now and then.”
Bonnette urged caution with high temperatures and windy conditions in the forecast.
“The fire danger is considered extreme and with the wind conditions, even a small spark could be the start of a wildfire,” he said.
