There will be no “major impact” in the Killeen area from the Saharan dust cloud that made its way to the United States this week, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Meteorologist Monique Sellers said there will be a slight orange color in the sky during sunset and sunrise hours, and the most impact will be in the East Texas area.
“The Killeen area will have bits of it but nothing significant,” Sellers said Thursday.
Killeen spokesperson Hilary Shine told the Herald on Friday there is no environmental issues in the city.
Today will be sunny with a high near 91 and a low around 73.
There is a 20% chance of showers on Sunday. Sellers said the chances are intermittent. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 91 and a low around 73.
Monday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 93 and overnight lows around 73.
There will be another rain chance on Tuesday night at 20%, according to Sellers.
During the day there will be partly cloudy skies with a high near 93. Overnight is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 73.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and a low 72.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 94.
