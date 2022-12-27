Chief wreck1.jpg

Officers with Killeen Police Department were dispatched to the 3300 block of Florence Road about 3:48 p.m. Saturday in response to a two-vehicle accident.

 Ricky Green | Herald

Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski was driving a city vehicle when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood along Florence Road, near Granada Drive.

According to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, the preliminary investigation revealed that the city vehicle — a red Chevy Tahoe — was traveling southbound on Florence Road behind a black Mercury Mountaineer.

Chief wreck2.jpg

This red Chevy Tahoe was one of two vehicles involved in an accident on Christmas Eve.
Chief wreck3.jpg

The Mercury Mountaineer was one of two vehicles involved an accident Saturday on Florence Road at Granada Street.
