Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski was driving a city vehicle when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood along Florence Road, near Granada Drive.
According to Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, the preliminary investigation revealed that the city vehicle — a red Chevy Tahoe — was traveling southbound on Florence Road behind a black Mercury Mountaineer.
The driver of the black SUV slowed down and was about to make a right turn onto Granada Drive, when the driver of the Tahoe failed to control its speed, causing its front right to strike the back left of the Mountaineer, Miramontez said. No injuries were reported or citations issued.
A passing Herald reporter saw the accident, and stopped to take photos and video. Kubinski was observed as the operator of the red Tahoe, which was outfitted with emergency lights on top of the vehicle.
According to a statement from police, “law enforcement officers do not determine who was at fault, they use contributing factors.”
The “contributing factor” in this case was a failure to control speed, police said.
The Herald sent an email to the city and Kubinski, requesting them to comment, but received no reply by publication time.
