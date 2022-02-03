No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred in Killeen around 4:30 p.m. today on Pepper Mill Hollow in southeast Killeen.
When first responders arrived on the scene they found smoke and flames emanating from the structure, according to a press release issued by the city.
According to the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office, the structure is not currently habitable. The three occupants from the structure were displaced and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to provide any assistance they may need.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.