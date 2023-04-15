Car fire.JPG

Emergency crews from Killeen Fire Department quickly put out the flames coming from the engine of a white car which caught fire as it was traveling eastbound on Interstate-14 Thursday. 

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Firefighters and emergency personnel were called to the westbound side of Interstate 14 at the T.J. Mills exit in Killeen for a car on fire.

According to fire chief James Kubinski, the vehicle experienced a mechanical malfunction causing noticeable smoke from the engine area of the vehicle along the highway around noon Thursday. The driver pulled to the shoulder and got out, calling 9-1-1 immediately.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

