Firefighters and emergency personnel were called to the westbound side of Interstate 14 at the T.J. Mills exit in Killeen for a car on fire.
According to fire chief James Kubinski, the vehicle experienced a mechanical malfunction causing noticeable smoke from the engine area of the vehicle along the highway around noon Thursday. The driver pulled to the shoulder and got out, calling 9-1-1 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.