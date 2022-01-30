The Killeen Fire Department confirmed Sunday that there were no injuries in a fire that roared through an apartment at 1304 Harris Avenue at 11:52 a.m.
According to a news release Sunday, fire crews arriving on scene found the first-floor center unit of the eight-unit apartment building fully engulfed in flames.
Additionally, the fire was encroached on the second floor unit, forcing the Killeen Fire Department to deem it uninhabitable by the code enforcement official.
Two occupants total, one from the primary apartment and one from the apartment directly above were displaced.
"The Emergency Management Division is working on finding temporary placement for those individuals," the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.