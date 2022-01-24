Those flying in or out of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Tuesday may notice camera crews and the airport decorated differently.
The film crews will be filming scenes to be used in an HBO Max series, Killeen’s executive director of communications Janell Ford said Monday.
Airport officials expect no delays or disruptions as a result of the filming, the city said in a news release.
Limited scenes will affect the lobby area, ticket counters, parking area and some signage, the release said.
“Certain areas will be blocked off to the public, although there will be signs throughout the airport alerting all to any changes. Interruptions to flights and residents will not occur,” the release said.
The Brock Allen Casting agency told the Herald in December that it was seeking extras for some of the show’s scenes. Filming is expected to occur Tuesday only.
The show is a period piece set in the 1970s and is based around a murder that happened in Central Texas, officials said in December.
